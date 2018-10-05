Doncic had 11 points (4-11 FG, 0-4 3PT, 3-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks in Friday's preseason matchup against the Sixers.

Doncic once again got the start at forward and played a game-high 30 minutes. While he struggled from the floor, and the line, Doncic remained a focal point of the Mavs' offense, and he's off to an encouraging start in the preseason, despite reports that he may not yet be in NBA game shape.

More News
Our Latest Stories