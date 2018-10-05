Doncic had 11 points (4-11 FG, 0-4 3PT, 3-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks in Friday's preseason matchup against the Sixers.

Doncic once again got the start at forward and played a game-high 30 minutes. While he struggled from the floor, and the line, Doncic remained a focal point of the Mavs' offense, and he's off to an encouraging start in the preseason, despite reports that he may not yet be in NBA game shape.