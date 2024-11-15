Doncic finished with 37 points (13-25 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists and a steal across 38 minutes in Thursday's 115-113 loss to the Jazz.

Doncic posted his second-best scoring mark of the campaign and his third game with at least 30 points in his last four appearances, but his efforts were not enough as the Mavericks came up short on the road. Doncic also sniffed a triple-double, and even if the Mavericks lose a few games, Doncic will remain extremely valuable in all formats going forward. He's scored at least 30 points in five of seven appearances this month.