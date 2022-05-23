Doncic totaled 40 points (11-23 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 14-17 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 40 minutes during Sunday's 109-100 loss to the Warriors in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

For the second time in three nights, the Mavs came up short despite a herculean individual effort from their best player. In Game 2, Doncic finished with 42 points, eight assists and five boards while going 13-of-15 at the line. He fell just short of that point total Sunday but was able to work his way to the line a playoff-career-high 17 times in 40 minutes. Doncic, Jalen Brunson (20 points) and Spencer Dinwiddie (26 points) were the lone bright spots for the Mavs on a night when Reggie Bullock (0-7 3Pt), Maxi Kleber (0-5 3Pt) and Davis Bertans (0-2 3Pt) combined for just two points on 1-of-18 shooting. With their backs against the wall down three games to none, the Mavs will look to extend the series in Game 4 on Tuesday night.