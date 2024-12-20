Coach Jason Kidd said that Doncic (heel) did some on-court work during Friday's practice, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Doncic sat out of Thursday's loss to the Clippers due to a left heel contusion, though he is ramping up his workload ahead of Saturday's rematch against the Clippers. The superstar should be considered questionable at best for Saturday's game until the team provides an update on Friday. If Doncic remains sidelined, Spencer Dinwiddie and Quentin Grimes are candidates for increased roles.