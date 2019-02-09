Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Active Friday
Doncic (thigh) will play in Friday's matchup with the Bucks, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Doncic drew a questionable designation heading into the evening due to a bruised thigh, but the injury was never considered serious. Barring any setbacks, he figures to take on his usual workload for the Mavericks.
