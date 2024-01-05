Doncic is questionable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers due to right ankle swelling, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

Doncic wasn't listed on the initial injury report, but his availability is now in question. The MVP candidate needed only three quarters to torch Portland on Wednesday, posting 41 points (13-21 FG), six rebounds, five assists and one steal in 31 minutes, but there was no injury reported. If he's sidelined for Friday's rematch, Tim Hardaway, Jaden Hardy, Seth Curry and Josh Green are candidates for increased roles, but the offense would presumably run through Kyrie Irving.