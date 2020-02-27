Play

Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Added to injury report

Doncic (thumb) is questionable for Friday's game against the Heat.

Doncic apparently sprained his left thumb during Wednesday's win over the Spurs, though he still finished with 26 points, 14 assists, 10 rebounds and one steal in 37 minutes. He'll likely test the issue out during Friday's pregame activities before a determination regarding his availability is made.

