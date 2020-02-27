Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Added to injury report
Doncic (thumb) is questionable for Friday's game against the Heat.
Doncic apparently sprained his left thumb during Wednesday's win over the Spurs, though he still finished with 26 points, 14 assists, 10 rebounds and one steal in 37 minutes. He'll likely test the issue out during Friday's pregame activities before a determination regarding his availability is made.
More News
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Records triple-double Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Available to return•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Good to go Monday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Expected back Monday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Not expected to miss multiple games•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Not expected to miss multiple games•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...