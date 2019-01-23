Mavericks' Luka Doncic: All-around line in win
Doncic contributed 17 points (5-15 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 7-10 FT), seven rebounds, six assists a block and an assist across 32 minutes Tuesday against the Clippers.
Although the rookie sensation struggled with his shot Tuesday, he still managed to contribute across the board. Doncic has hit just 2-of-18 threes over his past three games, and appears to be in the midst of a shooting slump. He's been able to keep his production high however, and is averaging 14.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.6 steals over that span. The rookie will likely find his stroke soon and continue on with his excellent year.
