Doncic registered 28 points (8-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 11-12 FT), seven rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and two steals across 30 minutes during Thursday's 142-116 win over the Spurs.

Doncic struggled with his three-point shot during the first game after the All-Star break, but he salvaged his scoring production with efficient shooting from inside the arc and at the charity stripe. The MVP candidate has now made at least 10 three throws in three straight games and is averaging 32.7 points during that stretch. Doncic also dished out a team-high 10 assists -- his most since Jan. 14 -- and recorded multiple tallies in each defensive category in the same game for just the third time all season. Overall, it was a very solid return to action for Doncic, though his production could have been even more prolific had the Spurs kept the contest close in the fourth quarter.