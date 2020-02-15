Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Amazing season continues Friday

Doncic produced 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-9 3Pt), five assists, two rebounds and one steal in 24 minutes during Friday's Team World loss to Team USA in the Rising Stars Challenge.

Doncic was basically out there for a good time Friday, seemingly have the most fun of anyone on the court. Despite a couple of ankle injuries, Doncis is putting together one of the most impressive sophomore seasons in recent memory. He remains in the discussion for the MVP award, although that has certainly cooled after a ridiculous start to the season. Nonetheless, he is a lock to be an early first-round player for the rest of this season and far beyond that. If you managed to grab him in a dynasty format, congratulations are in order.