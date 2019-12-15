Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Ankle sprain considered 'moderate'

The right ankle injury that forced Doncic out in the first quarter of Saturday's 122-118 overtime loss to the Heat is considered a "moderate" sprain, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Doncic played just one minute and 40 seconds before departing after turning his ankle when he stepped on the foot of Heat guard Kendrick Nunn while driving to the bucket. The early exit ended Doncic's streak of 20 consecutive games with at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists, but the Mavericks are likely more concerned about the star point guard's health moving forward. Fortunately for Dallas, X-rays on Doncic's ankle returned negative, leaving the team optimistic he'll avoid a long-term absence. Coach Rick Carlisle noted after the game that he doesn't expect Doncic to be available for Monday's road matchup with Milwaukee, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com. Expect Jalen Brunson and Delon Wright to log most of the minutes at point guard in that contest.