Doncic posted 41 points (16-29 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 9-12 FT), 15 rebounds, six assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 127-126 loss to the Wizards.

Doncic was unstoppable again Tuesday, dropping at least 40 points for the 10th time this season. At this point, every night is a masterclass, with Doncic simply too crafty for anyone put in front of him. Unfortunately, the Mavericks have now lost five of their past six games, a slide that sees them sitting sixth in the Western Conference. Of course, they would love to avoid the play-in game, and so Doncic is going to need to continue to do his thing on a nightly basis.