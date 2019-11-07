Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Another brilliant effort

Doncic had 27 points (10-21 FG, 1-7 3PT, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds and seven assists during Dallas' 107-106 win over Orlando on Wednesday night.

Doncic was the Mavericks' leading scorer once again and while he couldn't notch a third straight triple-double, he looked impressive once again. He could improve on his 32.7 percent shooting from deep, but the Slovenian is already a premier fantasy asset across all formats due to his ability to impact the game and rack up stats on both ends of the court at an efficient rate. He will aim to continue his torrid run of form Friday at home against the Knicks.