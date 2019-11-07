Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Another brilliant effort
Doncic had 27 points (10-21 FG, 1-7 3PT, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds and seven assists during Dallas' 107-106 win over Orlando on Wednesday night.
Doncic was the Mavericks' leading scorer once again and while he couldn't notch a third straight triple-double, he looked impressive once again. He could improve on his 32.7 percent shooting from deep, but the Slovenian is already a premier fantasy asset across all formats due to his ability to impact the game and rack up stats on both ends of the court at an efficient rate. He will aim to continue his torrid run of form Friday at home against the Knicks.
More News
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Another triple-double Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Not on injury report•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Headed for stitches•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Has off night in win•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Another dominant performance in loss•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Posts triple-double in win•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.