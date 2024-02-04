Doncic recorded 40 points (13-26 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 10-11 FT), nine rebounds, 11 assists and one steal across 42 minutes during Saturday's 129-117 loss to the Bucks. He also had nine turnovers.

Doncic posted his 10th game of the season with at least 40 points, fueled by his 20th game of the season with double-digit free-throw attempts. That being said, Milwaukee slowed him down in the second half, limiting Doncic to 14 points while capitalizing on 21 total turnovers from the Mavericks. Fatigue hasn't been a serious factor yet, and Doncic's off-the-charts workload is an offensive marvel.