Doncic mustered 44 points (15-28 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 7-13 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists and a steal across 39 minutes in Friday's loss to the Clippers.

Doncic has surpassed the 30-point mark in his three appearances during the current series and has carried the team on both ends of the pitch. His struggles from the charity stripe have been noticeable, but that's the only negative aspect of the star guard, who has been absolutely dominant for the Mavericks in this postseason run.