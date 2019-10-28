Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Another dominant performance in loss
Doncic ended with 29 points (8-22 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 11-14 FT), 12 rebounds, nine assists, and three steals in 38 minutes during Sunday's 121-119 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Doncic was at it again Sunday, falling one assist shy of his second straight triple-double. He has been outstanding to begin the season, putting up lofty numbers across the board. He is currently the sixth-ranked player in 9-category leagues and while that may be unsustainable, there is certainly a case to be made for him ending the season as a first-round player.
