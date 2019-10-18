Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Another explosive performance
Doncic supplied 15 points (5-11 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds and three assists across 25 minutes during the Mavericks' 102-87 preseason win over the Clippers on Thursday.
Doncic co-led both clubs in rebounding on the night while turning in another strong performance from distance. The second-year wing has drained multiple threes in each preseason game he's suited up for and looks ready to validate his standing as a first- or second-round pick across the majority of formats this coming season.
