Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Another huge triple-double in rout
Doncic scored a game-high 35 points (11-18 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 7-8 FT) while adding 11 assists, 10 rebounds and three steals in only 26 minutes during Wednesday's 142-94 rout of the Warriors.
The second-year superstar scored 33 of his points in the first half before taking it easy after intermission in the blowout -- in the process, Doncic came one point shy of tying Dirk Nowitzki's franchise record for points in a half. He's now got triple-doubles in two straight games and three of the last four, pushing his league-leading total up to seven through 14 games, and Doncic is showing no signs of slowing down any time soon.
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.