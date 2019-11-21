Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Another huge triple-double in rout

Doncic scored a game-high 35 points (11-18 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 7-8 FT) while adding 11 assists, 10 rebounds and three steals in only 26 minutes during Wednesday's 142-94 rout of the Warriors.

The second-year superstar scored 33 of his points in the first half before taking it easy after intermission in the blowout -- in the process, Doncic came one point shy of tying Dirk Nowitzki's franchise record for points in a half. He's now got triple-doubles in two straight games and three of the last four, pushing his league-leading total up to seven through 14 games, and Doncic is showing no signs of slowing down any time soon.