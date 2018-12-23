Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Another solid scoring night

Doncic registered 19 points (7-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, five assists, a block and a steal across 30 minutes Saturday against Golden State.

Doncic continues to impress in his first year in the league, dropping 19 points in another respectable shooting performance (46.7 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from three). The 19-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down lately, pouring in 19 points over each of his previous four contests.