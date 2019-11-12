Play

Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Another stellar outing in loss

Doncic dialed up 34 points (11-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 9-10 FT), nine assists and six rebounds in 34 minutes during Monday's 116-106 loss to the Celtics.

Doncic was efficient as a scorer and distributor, tallying just one turnover while falling one dime shy of a double-double. He has been on an absolute tear to start the season, and the star sophomore will look to keep it rolling during Thursday's road matchup versus the Knicks.

