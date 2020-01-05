Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Another triple-double in loss

Doncic finished with 39 points (14-32 FG, 5-15 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 12 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in 43 minutes during Saturday's 123-120 loss to Charlotte.

Doncic attempted more than double the shots of anyone else on the Mavericks roster, ending with 39 points in 43 minutes. Triple-doubles are basically routine for Doncic at this stage and the absence of Kristaps Porzingis (knee) certainly works in his favor. As long as Doncic is healthy, there is no reason to think he can't continue putting up gaudy numbers on a nightly basis.