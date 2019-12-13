Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Another triple-double in victory
Doncic ended with 41 points (14-24 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 7-12 FT), 12 rebounds and 11 assists in 34 minutes during Thursday's 122-111 victory over the Pistons.
Doncic was amazing once again Thursday, finishing with his eighth triple-double of the season. He has been a top-five player thus far and is certainly in the conversation for league MVP honors. Doncic did manage just 7-of-12 from the charity stripe in this one, a lack of efficiency similar to that of last season. Given the sample size from the current campaign, this would appear to be nothing but a blip on the radar.
