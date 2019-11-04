Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Another triple-double Sunday

Doncic finished with 29 points (9-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 15 assists and 14 rebounds in 34 minutes during Sunday's 131-111 victory over the Cavaliers.

Doncic recorded his second straight triple-double Sunday, continuing his impressive start to the season. He has been a top-10 player so far and there is no reason to think he won't sustain his current production. The Mavericks are one of the most exciting teams to watch and seem likely to make some noise in the stacked Western Conference. If you managed to grab Doncic in the late second-round, you have to be thrilled with the current return-on-investment.