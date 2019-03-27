Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Another triple-double Tuesday
Doncic finished with 28 points (9-20 FG, 0-9 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 12 rebounds, and 12 assists in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 125-121 loss to Sacramento.
Doncic had been questionable heading into Tuesday but was able to take his place in the starting lineup, ending with his second consecutive triple-double. He continues to struggle with a knee injury but seems intent on playing through it. The numbers are sexy but perhaps the biggest takeaway is the fact he shot 10-of-11 from the free-throw line. His inefficiency from the stripe has been a real negative when looking at his overall fantasy value. If he manages to get back to where he had been in Europe, he will undoubtedly increase his appeal across drafts for next season.
