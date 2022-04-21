The Mavericks are pessimistic that Doncic (calf) will be able to play in Thursday's Game 3 against the Jazz, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Doncic is officially questionable and is slated to test things out as a game-time decision ahead of Thursday's tilt. The 23-year-old took part in individual drills following Thursday's shootaround that included running, ballhandling and shooting, and he felt good afterward. However, it appears as though Doncic will be unavailable for a third consecutive game to begin the postseason.