Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Atrocious shooting in loss Thursday
Doncic had 13 points (4-19 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds, and three assists in 26 minutes during Thursday's 116-100 loss to the Kings.
Doncic finished with a double-double in Thursday's loss to the Kings but hit just four of his 19 field-goal attempts. His percentages have been a real drag on his overall value this season and appear to be the only thing stopping him from being a fantasy stud in years to come. This is not uncommon for rookies, however, the free-throw shooting is a real concern. He is a chance to miss a game or two down the stretch and owners will simply have to hope he can stay healthy.
More News
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.