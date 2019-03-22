Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Atrocious shooting in loss Thursday

Doncic had 13 points (4-19 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds, and three assists in 26 minutes during Thursday's 116-100 loss to the Kings.

Doncic finished with a double-double in Thursday's loss to the Kings but hit just four of his 19 field-goal attempts. His percentages have been a real drag on his overall value this season and appear to be the only thing stopping him from being a fantasy stud in years to come. This is not uncommon for rookies, however, the free-throw shooting is a real concern. He is a chance to miss a game or two down the stretch and owners will simply have to hope he can stay healthy.