Doncic (knee) will be available for Game 1 versus Boston on Thursday, as expected.
Doncic was listed as probable on the initial injury report, just like he has been throughout the playoffs, and that trend will likely continue throughout the Finals. He shouldn't have any minutes restrictions and should be ready to shoulder a heavy load on offense.
More News
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Deemed probable for Game 1•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Dominant in series-clinching win•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Cleared for Game 5•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Questionable for Game 5•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Triple-double not enough in Game 4•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Available to play•