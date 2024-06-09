Doncic (knee/ankle/chest) is available for Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Celtics on Sunday.

Doncic was downgraded to questionable for Sunday's matchup due to a thoracic contusion and was considered a game-time decision, but he's been cleared to suit up after his participation in pregame warmups. He tallied 30 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and an assist in 38 minutes during Thursday's Game 1 loss.