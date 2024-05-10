Doncic (knee) will be available for Thursday's Game 2 against the Thunder.
No surprise here, as Doncic was able to practice Wednesday and was previously carrying a probable tag. When speaking to the media, coach Jason Kidd made no mention of any restrictions.
