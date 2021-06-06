Doncic (neck) will play Sunday against the Clippers in a crucial Game 7.
After initially being ruled as probable with a cervical strain in his neck, Doncic will start in the win-or-go-home contest. Doncic has played exceptionally well this series, averaging 35.0 points, 9.7 assists, 8.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals.
