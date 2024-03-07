Doncic (ankle) will be available for Thursday's game against the Heat, as expected.
Doncic donned his usual probable tag heading into Thursday's game, and now we have official confirmation that he'll be out there, so managers can feel confident plugging Doncic into their active lineups.
More News
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Probable for Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Triple-double to no avail•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Records another triple-double•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Gets green light Friday•