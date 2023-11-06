Doncic (quadriceps) is available for Monday's game against the Magic, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

Doncic was questionable ahead of Monday's matchup but will be available for the second half of the Mavericks' back-to-back set. He's posted double-doubles in six consecutive appearances to begin the season, averaging 32.0 points, 10.7 rebounds and 9.3 assists in 37.3 minutes per game.