Doncic (quadriceps) is available for Monday's game at Houston.

The 21-year-old was considered questionable with the bruised quad, but he'll return to action after missing Sunday's loss to the Bulls. Doncic is averaging 24.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 6.4 assists in 31.2 minutes this season, though he's only averaging 16.1 percent on three-point attempts.