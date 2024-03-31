Doncic (knee) is available for Sunday's game against the Bulls.
Doncic is dealing with right knee soreness, but he will be able to play through it Sunday. The 25-year-old pro is averaging 27.0 points, 11.0 assists 10.2 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 37.8 minutes per game over his last five contests.
More News
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Remains questionable Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Questionable with knee soreness•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Records double-double in win•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Good to go Friday•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Participates in shootaround•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Iffy due to Achilles soreness•