Share Video

Link copied!

Doncic (knee) is available for Sunday's game against the Bulls.

Doncic is dealing with right knee soreness, but he will be able to play through it Sunday. The 25-year-old pro is averaging 27.0 points, 11.0 assists 10.2 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 37.8 minutes per game over his last five contests.

More News