Doncic (ankle) will be available for Monday's game against the 76ers.

The Mavericks will be watching Doncic's ankle closely over the coming days, and it's worth noting that Monday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set. That means there is no guarantee that Doncic will play Tuesday against the Nets, as this situation is fluid. In addition to Doncic, the Mavericks will also have Kyrie Irving (thumb) back Monday.