Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Available to return
Doncic is available to return to Wednesday's game against San Antonio after leaving with an injured left thumb.
Fortunately, the thumb injury that caused Doncic to leave during the first quarter isn't overly serious, as the Mavericks have cleared the star point guard to make a return. Barring any setbacks, look for Doncic to see his usual workload.
