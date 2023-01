Coach Jason Kidd said Doncic (ankle) will play Tuesday against the Clippers, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

The 23-year-old was upgraded from questionable to probable earlier Tuesday, so it's no surprise he'll be suiting up in Los Angeles. Doncic sat out Sunday's matchup with the Thunder due to the ankle soreness, but he averaged 36.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 36.4 minutes across the previous five contests.