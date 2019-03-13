Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Awful showing in Tuesday's loss

Doncic had 12 points (5-18 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-9 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, and two blocks in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 112-105 loss to the Spurs.

Doncic had been listed as questionable due to a strained left knee but apparently felt good enough to give it a go in this one. With that being said, the frontrunner for Rookie of the Year couldn't buy a bucket from anywhere (including the charity stripe) and coughed up nine turnovers. It seems fairly likely that the injury bothered him at least to some extent, so fantasy owners may want to keep tabs on Doncic heading into Thursday's matchup with the Nuggets.