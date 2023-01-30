Doncic (ankle) will be available for Monday night's game against Detroit.

A left ankle sprain forced Doncic out of Thursday's game against Phoenix and kept him in street clothes for Saturday's loss in Utah. However, after undergoing treatment for the last few days, the superstar guard will return to the lineup as the Mavs begin a three-game week. Fantasy managers may want to proceed with some level of caution, though after Monday night Doncic will have the benefit of two days off prior to Thursday's home matchup against the Pelicans. Prior to the injury, Doncic averaged 32.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.1 threes (29.6% 3Pt) over his last 10 appearances.