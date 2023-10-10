Doncic (calf) will be limited to five minutes of action when Dallas scrimmages Real Madrid in Spain on Tuesday, NBA writer Marc Stein reports.
Doncic suiting up seems to be purely ceremonial, as the Mavericks are tightly monitoring his calf injury. Doncic reportedly wants to play more, which could indicate that the injury is minor, but Dallas is mandating caution. Doncic could be limited throughout preseason activities for the Mavericks.
More News
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Productive in preseason loss•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Looks good in preseason opener•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Slated to start preseason opener•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Plans to play through pain•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Fine after injury scare•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Leaves exhibition with injury•