Doncic (calf) will be limited to five minutes of action when Dallas scrimmages Real Madrid in Spain on Tuesday, NBA writer Marc Stein reports.

Doncic suiting up seems to be purely ceremonial, as the Mavericks are tightly monitoring his calf injury. Doncic reportedly wants to play more, which could indicate that the injury is minor, but Dallas is mandating caution. Doncic could be limited throughout preseason activities for the Mavericks.