Doncic (calf) has begun receiving treatment on his strained left calf, but he is without a firm return timetable.
The update is really a cryptic, non-update from the Mavs, who may be employing some gamesmanship as their first-round playoff series against the Jazz is set to begin Saturday afternoon. The calf injury could certainly place Doncic's status in jeopardy for Game 1, but we likely won't receive a definitive update until later in the week. If Doncic were to miss any games, Jalen Brunson and Spencer Dinwiddie would be thrust into duty as the Mavs' top offensive options.
