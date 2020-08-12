Doncic scored 25 points (8-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 7-9 FT) while adding 10 assists, eight rebounds and a block in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 134-131 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Going toe to toe with Damian Lillard, Doncic just missed recording his fourth triple-double in six games since the season restarted. The second-year star is averaging a stunning 32.0 points, 11.3 assists, 11.0 boards and 2.3 threes in Orlando, but with the Mavs locked into the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference, Doncic and the team's other stars could see limited minutes or even get rested in the regular-season finale Thursday against the Suns.