Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Big night in loss to Spurs
Doncic scored a game-high 25 points (10-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding eight rebounds, eight assists and a steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 105-101 loss to the Spurs.
He was mostly a one-man show for the Mavs -- no other Dallas player scored more than 13 points or dished more than three assists on the night, and Doncic tied Harrison Barnes for the team lead in boards as well. The rookie has drained multiple three-pointers in 14 of the last 16 games, averaging an impressive 23.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 3.1 threes and 1.2 steals over that stretch.
