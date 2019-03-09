Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Big night in loss
Doncic scored a game-high 24 points (9-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT) while adding eight rebounds, five assists and a steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 111-106 loss to the Magic.
As per usual. the rookie didn't get a whole lot of help -- in addition to leading the Mavs in scoring, he paced the club in made three-pointers and boards as well. Since returning to action from a minor ankle injury, Doncic has scored at least 20 points in five of the last six games, averaging 24.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 2.7 threes and 1.3 steals over that stretch.
