Doncic ended Saturday's 100-99 loss to Utah with 30 points (11-21 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals across 34 minutes.

After missing the first three games of the series due to a calf injury, Doncic saw his regular workload and led the Mavericks in scoring, but he couldn't lead them to a win. He came out of the game without any concerns about the injury, so expect Doncic to be in top form Monday as the series, now tied 2-2, shifts back to Dallas for Game 5.