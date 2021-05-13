Doncic mustered 33 points (12-24 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and eight assists across 31 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Pelicans.
Doncic was coming off two down games where he failed to surpass the 15-point mark each time, but he bounced back admirably here -- he only needed 24 shots to record 33 points and also ended just two rebounds and two assists shy of a triple-double. The two down games were just steps in the wrong direction for Doncic, who's still averaging 25.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game over his last 10 appearances.
