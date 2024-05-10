Doncic provided 29 points (11-21 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, one block and three steals over 41 minutes during Thursday's 119-110 victory over Oklahoma City in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Doncic had been struggling with his shot in recent games, but he bounced back admirably in this Game 2 victory, nailing five of his eight attempts from beyond the arc and returning to the regular scoring figures he'd been delivering throughout the entire playoff run. Doncic should play a key role in Game 3 of the series, scheduled for Saturday in Dallas.