Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Breaks MJ record in loss

Doncic had 27 points (10-24 FG, 3-12 3PT, 4-5 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds and six turnovers in 35 minutes during Sunday's 110-106 loss against the Kings.

Despite the defeat, Doncic extended his streak of at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists to 19 games, breaking Michael Jordan's record of 18 games with such feat. As if that wasn't enough, Doncic continues to average close to a triple-double this season and remains one of the most productive fantasy players regardless of the format thanks to his ability to impact the game on both ends of the court while posting a high-usage ratio.