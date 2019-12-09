Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Breaks MJ's record in loss
Doncic had 27 points (10-24 FG, 3-12 3PT, 4-5 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds and six turnovers in 35 minutes during Sunday's 110-106 loss against the Kings.
Though he wasn't able to lead his team to victory, Doncic extended his streak of at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists to 19 games, breaking Michael Jordan's NBA record for consecutive appearances with that statistical benchmark. As if that wasn't enough, Doncic continues to average close to a triple-double this season and remains one of the most productive fantasy players regardless of the format thanks to his ability to fill up the counting categories while delivering an impressive 61.5 true shooting percentage.
