Doncic briefly left Friday's Game 3 versus the Clippers with 3:01 remaining in the first quarter with an apparent right knee issue, but returned with 12 seconds to play in the quarter, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.
Doncic had a significant limp when he checked out of the game and went to the back. He put a brace on his right knee when he came back to the bench, but quickly removed it before checking back into the game.
